Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $170.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

