Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $9.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

