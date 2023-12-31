CX Institutional Acquires 578 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BWA opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.