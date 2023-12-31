CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 1,828 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $127.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

