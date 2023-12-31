CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sempra were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

