CX Institutional Buys 253 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

