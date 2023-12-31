CX Institutional Buys 414 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

