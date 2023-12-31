CX Institutional Buys 492 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 133.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

