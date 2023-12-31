CX Institutional Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $2,031,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

