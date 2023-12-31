CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMV opened at $31.54 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

