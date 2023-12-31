CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in RTX were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.