CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

