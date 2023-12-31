CX Institutional Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

