CX Institutional Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 225,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

CTSH opened at $75.53 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

