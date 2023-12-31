CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

