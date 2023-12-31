CX Institutional Has $205,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

