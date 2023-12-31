CX Institutional Has $218,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,081 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

