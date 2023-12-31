CX Institutional Has $250,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

