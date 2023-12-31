CX Institutional Has $287,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CX Institutional lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,901 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

