CX Institutional Has $314,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.47 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.