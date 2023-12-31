CX Institutional Has $325,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CX Institutional reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

