CX Institutional Has $339,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CX Institutional raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in MetLife were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

MET stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

