CX Institutional Invests $282,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

IRM stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

