CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.28 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.