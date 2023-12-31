CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Corteva were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 37,003.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 94.2% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

