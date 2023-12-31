CX Institutional Purchases 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $878.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $899.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $822.26 and a 200-day moving average of $800.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock worth $8,012,021. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.