CX Institutional Purchases 613 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

