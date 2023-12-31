CX Institutional Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $47.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

