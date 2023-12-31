CX Institutional Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

