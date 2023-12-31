CX Institutional Sells 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,188.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,286.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,023.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

