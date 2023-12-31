CX Institutional Sells 12,694 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

