CX Institutional Sells 194 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

