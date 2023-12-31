CX Institutional Sells 204 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after buying an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after buying an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $206.72 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.12.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

