CX Institutional Sells 3,449 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVS opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

