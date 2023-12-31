CX Institutional Takes $210,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 490,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 68,719 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

