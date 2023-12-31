CX Institutional Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

YUM stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.