CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,316 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,321,867. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

WY stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

