DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $244.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.