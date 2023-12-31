DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 5,067 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HSBC by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HSBC by 15,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

