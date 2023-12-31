DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 236.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,144 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

