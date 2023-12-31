DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $820,000 Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3,010.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in América Móvil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 72,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,314,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in América Móvil by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 99,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

