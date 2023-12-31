DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after buying an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.0 %

SMG stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

