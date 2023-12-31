DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,321,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Shares of WY opened at $34.77 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

