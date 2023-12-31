DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,642 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

