Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

FIVG stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $682.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

