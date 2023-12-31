Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.