Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.