DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.93 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

