Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 258,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,793 shares of company stock worth $12,609,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.