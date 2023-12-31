Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

