Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 7,587 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,047,290. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.